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I loved the patterns on the ceiling, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3499

I loved the patterns on the ceiling,

and the lamps made a bold statement.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Brigette ace
so ornate - its lovely
August 5th, 2026  
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