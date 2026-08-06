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Clouds rolling down the mountains. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3500

Clouds rolling down the mountains.

Although taken in early winter, the weather was fabulous with lovely clouds.
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Lis Lapthorn ace
Such a varied and interesting composition.

August 6th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Stunning shot Diana.
August 6th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Very pretty.
August 6th, 2026  
narayani ace
Stunning!
August 6th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Such beauty
August 6th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow they really do look like they are rolling in like waves!
August 6th, 2026  
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