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Previous
Photo 3500
Clouds rolling down the mountains.
Although taken in early winter, the weather was fabulous with lovely clouds.
6th August 2026
6th Aug 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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glenelly
Lis Lapthorn
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Such a varied and interesting composition.
August 6th, 2026
Chris Cook
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Stunning shot Diana.
August 6th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
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Very pretty.
August 6th, 2026
narayani
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Stunning!
August 6th, 2026
Chrissie
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Such beauty
August 6th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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wow they really do look like they are rolling in like waves!
August 6th, 2026
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