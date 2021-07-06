Previous
Painted Strelizia by ludwigsdiana
6 / 365

Painted Strelizia

or bird of paradise.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You can see why it is called this - some many contrasting colours! A nice artistic shot of this!
February 23rd, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautifully done Diana!
February 23rd, 2022  
