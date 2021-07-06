Sign up
6 / 365
Painted Strelizia
or bird of paradise.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th July 2021 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ps-fun
Maggiemae
ace
You can see why it is called this - some many contrasting colours! A nice artistic shot of this!
February 23rd, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautifully done Diana!
February 23rd, 2022
