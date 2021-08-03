Sign up
4 / 365
At the neighbours bird feeder
it was so much fun watching the comings and goings of the different birds. It must have seemed a bit crowded for the Cape Sparrow, as he waited his turn.
Sorry, I forgot one on the 3rd.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5010
photos
284
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd July 2021 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moult
,
weavers-sparrows-redbishop-in
