Feisty little White eyes
were trying everything to get a drop to drink. They were very persistent.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5016
photos
284
followers
224
following
10
1
1
Extras
Canon EOS 80D
24th July 2021 3:11pm
weaver-white-eye
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love these birds and have them here in my garden - they are so fast I rarely capture them - this shot is really terrific
August 6th, 2021
