Feisty little White eyes by ludwigsdiana
Feisty little White eyes

were trying everything to get a drop to drink. They were very persistent.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love these birds and have them here in my garden - they are so fast I rarely capture them - this shot is really terrific
August 6th, 2021  
