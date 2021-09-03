Sign up
35 / 365
Some will, some won't follow
One parent in front and always one behind. The chicks did not really know who they want to follow to be fed. The parents pluck some kind of grass out of the dam and feed them.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
egyptian-goose-chicks
gloria jones
ace
Nice sharp capture of this adorable family
September 3rd, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cute capture.
September 3rd, 2021
