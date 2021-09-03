Previous
Some will, some won't follow by ludwigsdiana
Some will, some won't follow

One parent in front and always one behind. The chicks did not really know who they want to follow to be fed. The parents pluck some kind of grass out of the dam and feed them.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
gloria jones ace
Nice sharp capture of this adorable family
September 3rd, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cute capture.
September 3rd, 2021  
