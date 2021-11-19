Previous
He had a plan .... by ludwigsdiana
He had a plan ....

3 minutes after the last shot, I saw that he had started to rebuild.
19th November 2021

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
*lynn ace
Love seeing all of these shots! You're lucky to be able to watch this.
November 19th, 2021  
