Pink Poppies by ludwigsdiana
Pink Poppies

The most unusual looking poppies came up from the seeds a friend gave me. This one came up in pink and red.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Diana
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
A stunning composition with a stunning flower
December 1st, 2021  
