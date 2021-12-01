Sign up
124 / 365
Pink Poppies
The most unusual looking poppies came up from the seeds a friend gave me. This one came up in pink and red.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
fluffy-looking-poppies
moni kozi
ace
A stunning composition with a stunning flower
December 1st, 2021
