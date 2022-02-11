Sign up
199 / 365
Painted Iceberg
pic taken in July before pruning and edited in PS a few days ago.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5775
photos
303
followers
249
following
54% complete
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
198
1856
1854
1863
199
1857
1855
1864
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st July 2021 12:38pm
Tags
loe-my-icebergs
moni kozi
ace
A really nice rendering as a painting
February 11th, 2022
