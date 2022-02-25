Previous
Abstract Twirl art effect by ludwigsdiana
213 / 365

Abstract Twirl art effect

at least that is what the tutorial said. Took me all afternoon to get the hang of it as my PS knowledge is still rather limited.
The original is a pic of three indigenous Iris.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
