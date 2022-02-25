Sign up
213 / 365
Abstract Twirl art effect
at least that is what the tutorial said. Took me all afternoon to get the hang of it as my PS knowledge is still rather limited.
The original is a pic of three indigenous Iris.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5831
photos
307
followers
255
following
Views
1
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st September 2021 10:10am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
lazy-afternoon-playing
