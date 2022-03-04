Previous
Another glass of wine by ludwigsdiana
217 / 365

Another glass of wine

from the fountain I posted yesterday. Just taken from a different angle.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Issi Bannerman ace
That's quite lovely. Nice shot!
March 4th, 2022  
