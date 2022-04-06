Sign up
Previous
Next
253 / 365
Not ready to give up yet
as there is a wonderful field of cosmos still blooming. I had to select a few singles as many are on the way out.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5991
photos
307
followers
242
following
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Exif
View Info
Tags
vergelegen
Dianne
This is gorgeous.
April 6th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful image!
April 6th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Superb editing
April 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love this great focus and edit - fav
April 6th, 2022
JackieR
ace
A field of them, how beautiful!!
April 6th, 2022
