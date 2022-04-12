Previous
A typical Cape Dutch home by ludwigsdiana
A typical Cape Dutch home

in Tulbagh with vines growing over the pergola.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Renee Salamon ace
What a pretty house- your lovely shot looks like a painting
April 12th, 2022  
Desi
Gorgeous. Wonderful processing
April 12th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a charming home.
April 12th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
I love the shape of the building
April 12th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
That is such a beautiful building!
April 12th, 2022  
