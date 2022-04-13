Previous
They are still around by ludwigsdiana
260 / 365

They are still around

as we are having a rather warm autumn.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Diana

Diana

Photo Details

julia ace
Love to do a seed swap with you.. like that dark one..
April 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the focus and the softness around !
April 13th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
aren't they delightful
April 13th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful cosmos & a beautiful capture!
April 13th, 2022  
JackieR ace
So pretty and my seedlings of these are just poking through
April 13th, 2022  
