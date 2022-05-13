Previous
A Golden pheasant by ludwigsdiana
290 / 365

A Golden pheasant

was too close to the fence to get a different shot.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So colourful
May 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours.
May 13th, 2022  
