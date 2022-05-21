Previous
Gymnogene by ludwigsdiana
298 / 365

Gymnogene

is an African Harrier Hawk. It is about a 66cm - 26inch bird of prey. A difficult shot through netting with many shadows, therefore not perfect. It's just a beautiful bird.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
He looks so sad - an incredible bird portrait! fav
May 21st, 2022  
Kathy A ace
That's a rather odd looking bird
May 21st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
He’s gorgeous in his own way - I really like your shot, it looks like a painting
May 21st, 2022  
