298 / 365
Gymnogene
is an African Harrier Hawk. It is about a 66cm - 26inch bird of prey. A difficult shot through netting with many shadows, therefore not perfect. It's just a beautiful bird.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Maggiemae
ace
He looks so sad - an incredible bird portrait! fav
May 21st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
That's a rather odd looking bird
May 21st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
He’s gorgeous in his own way - I really like your shot, it looks like a painting
May 21st, 2022
