Such a lovely face by ludwigsdiana
300 / 365

Such a lovely face

on this one particular giraffe. It really seemed to be interacting and liked my shutter noise.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A ace
Fantabulous photo!
May 23rd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely capture! I love giraffes!
May 23rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture , such a lovely smile !! and look at those lashes -- she is certainly posing for you ! - fav
May 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving those whiskers.
May 23rd, 2022  
