Previous
Next
Just pecking around by ludwigsdiana
305 / 365

Just pecking around

trying to find something edible. These Grey Crowned Cranes are such beautiful and elegant birds. I had to go back as I only managed head shots through the fence last time.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
So fancy!
May 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty with its flamboyant colours - super shot Diana - fav
May 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise