305 / 365
Just pecking around
trying to find something edible. These Grey Crowned Cranes are such beautiful and elegant birds. I had to go back as I only managed head shots through the fence last time.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
So fancy!
May 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty with its flamboyant colours - super shot Diana - fav
May 28th, 2022
