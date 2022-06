Those eyelashes

make me quite envious.



The Secretary bird is a large, mostly terrestrial bird of prey. Endemic to Africa, it is found in open grasslands. They are famous for their ability to kill snakes and they travel up to 30kms a day looking for snakes, insects and little animals.



Their name is thought to derive from the crest of feathers. These quill like feathers give the appearance of a secretary with quill pens tucked behind his/her ears.