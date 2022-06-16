Previous
Next
Junior visited the parents by ludwigsdiana
324 / 365

Junior visited the parents

and spent the day with them.

After that we had three days of horrific downpours and icy cold weather. the sun is shining again since yesterday, but I have not seen them yet.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
He is looking very grown up.
June 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise