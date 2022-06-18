Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
326 / 365
Morticia getting ready for take off
to the next pole for her piece of chicken. She is quite old and has been doing this for many years now.
She was rescued as a young injured bird and brought to eagle encounters. Her wings were badly damaged and she could not be released back into the wild.
I will post a sequence of her take off the next three days.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6282
photos
301
followers
244
following
89% complete
View this month »
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Latest from all albums
325
1983
1981
1989
326
1984
1982
1990
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
harris-hawk
Maggiemae
ace
You have that speck of light in the eye which is the best! fav
June 18th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Morticia looks quite scary! Lovely image.
June 18th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Excellent, sharp photo
June 18th, 2022
Gillian Brown
Wow!
June 18th, 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
A fabulous portrait!
June 18th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
You've captured her beautifully.
June 18th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely bird and I’m going to enjoy seeing her again!
June 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close