Morticia getting ready for take off by ludwigsdiana
326 / 365

Morticia getting ready for take off

to the next pole for her piece of chicken. She is quite old and has been doing this for many years now.

She was rescued as a young injured bird and brought to eagle encounters. Her wings were badly damaged and she could not be released back into the wild.

I will post a sequence of her take off the next three days.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Maggiemae ace
You have that speck of light in the eye which is the best! fav
June 18th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Morticia looks quite scary! Lovely image.
June 18th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Excellent, sharp photo
June 18th, 2022  
Gillian Brown
Wow!
June 18th, 2022  
Carolinesdreams ace
A fabulous portrait!
June 18th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
You've captured her beautifully.
June 18th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely bird and I’m going to enjoy seeing her again!
June 18th, 2022  
