331 / 365
Dirty looks from the birdbath
I suppose nobody likes being disturbed and needs their privacy!
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
90% complete
Rob Z
ace
Oh - I love the look on his face. :)
June 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
He doesn't look too happy about being photographed does he
June 23rd, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Lol, doesn't look too happy about it
June 23rd, 2022
