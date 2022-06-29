Sign up
A gif I forgot to post
of a barn swallow preening.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A
ace
This is really cool
June 29th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Love this!
June 29th, 2022
winghong_ho
Very cute action shots.
June 29th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
SO cute!
June 29th, 2022
