Sundowners by ludwigsdiana
Sundowners

at our old golf club in Stellenbosch. I really miss this view with the rays of the setting sun hitting the mountains. Occasionally we go there for a delicious pizza, bottle of wine and enjoy the view.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Diana

