A different view of Table Mountain by ludwigsdiana
342 / 365

A different view of Table Mountain

taken from a wine and olive estate here in Stellenbosch.

I decided to use Impressions in Topaz Studio and ended up with Georgia O'Keefe.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
gloria jones ace
Stunning capture of colors, clarity and great composition
July 4th, 2022  
Shanne
lovely colourful layered landscape
July 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful scene
July 4th, 2022  
Brigette ace
postcard perfect
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful pov and capture !
July 4th, 2022  
