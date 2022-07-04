Sign up
342 / 365
A different view of Table Mountain
taken from a wine and olive estate here in Stellenbosch.
I decided to use Impressions in Topaz Studio and ended up with Georgia O'Keefe.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6346
photos
301
followers
243
following
93% complete
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
341
1999
1997
2005
342
2000
2006
1998
Tags
a-week-of-delvera
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture of colors, clarity and great composition
July 4th, 2022
Shanne
lovely colourful layered landscape
July 4th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
July 4th, 2022
Brigette
ace
postcard perfect
July 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful pov and capture !
July 4th, 2022
