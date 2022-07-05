Previous
Facing the other direction by ludwigsdiana
343 / 365

Facing the other direction

with the slopes of Simonsberg.

I've decided to use impressions for this series of Delvera.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Desi
Beautiful. I love your processing
July 5th, 2022  
Pam ace
Superb processing. I like the way you framed this.
July 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Super editing I love the way you have framed the mountain
July 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Nice one, so elegant
July 5th, 2022  
