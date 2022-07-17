Previous
Next
Waiting for his treat by ludwigsdiana
355 / 365

Waiting for his treat

at Eagle encounters. The weather was so beautiful yesterday (26 degrees C), that I decided to go down the road to see the birds in action again. This Barn Owl is just one of the cutest and loves to be stroked.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image!
July 17th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What a super shot, he is so alert and intent
July 17th, 2022  
Dianne
This is incredibly beautiful. Such neat detail and beautifully blurred background. Fav
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise