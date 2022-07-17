Sign up
355 / 365
Waiting for his treat
at Eagle encounters. The weather was so beautiful yesterday (26 degrees C), that I decided to go down the road to see the birds in action again. This Barn Owl is just one of the cutest and loves to be stroked.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
eagle-encounters
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful image!
July 17th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
What a super shot, he is so alert and intent
July 17th, 2022
Dianne
This is incredibly beautiful. Such neat detail and beautifully blurred background. Fav
July 17th, 2022
