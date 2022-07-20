Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
358 / 365
Meet Andy
who must be the noisiest and most active Yellow billed Kite. He is always jumping all over, clinging on the fence and squawking at the top of his voice. It is one of the seldom occasions where I could get a shot of him through the fencing.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6410
photos
304
followers
242
following
98% complete
View this month »
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
Latest from all albums
2021
2015
357
2013
2016
358
2014
2022
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eagle-encounters
Casablanca
ace
He is a handsome fella!
July 20th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that eye!
July 20th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Looking straight at you Diana.. Those feathers are superb. Fav
July 20th, 2022
tony gig
Amazing capture...
July 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very cute chap.
July 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close