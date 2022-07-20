Previous
Meet Andy by ludwigsdiana
358 / 365

Meet Andy

who must be the noisiest and most active Yellow billed Kite. He is always jumping all over, clinging on the fence and squawking at the top of his voice. It is one of the seldom occasions where I could get a shot of him through the fencing.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Diana

Casablanca ace
He is a handsome fella!
July 20th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that eye!
July 20th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Looking straight at you Diana.. Those feathers are superb. Fav
July 20th, 2022  
tony gig
Amazing capture...
July 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very cute chap.
July 20th, 2022  
