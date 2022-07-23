Previous
Next
Up and away by ludwigsdiana
361 / 365

Up and away

finally. They seemed very happy on the ground and only seldom took to the air.

My reason for being there was to practice bif's. I somehow don't have the technique and am much too slow when trying to follow them. I am not quite sure if my shutter speed is right.

I had to use a texture as this one decided to fly along a horrible building with many windows.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
What a magnificent image. The seagull looks like it is popping out of the photo. Fav
July 23rd, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
Great image, love the texture
July 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise