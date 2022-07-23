Sign up
Up and away
finally. They seemed very happy on the ground and only seldom took to the air.
My reason for being there was to practice bif's. I somehow don't have the technique and am much too slow when trying to follow them. I am not quite sure if my shutter speed is right.
I had to use a texture as this one decided to fly along a horrible building with many windows.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
hartlaub's-gull
Dianne
What a magnificent image. The seagull looks like it is popping out of the photo. Fav
July 23rd, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Great image, love the texture
July 23rd, 2022
