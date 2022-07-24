Previous
Me and my shadow by ludwigsdiana
362 / 365

Me and my shadow

standing on the wall ever so patiently and hoping for a snack. As I was not prepared for this, I unfortunately had none.

There were people sitting on the wall and they gave it a chip.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Diana

Suzanne ace
Excellent. I like the edit.
July 24th, 2022  
Wylie ace
seagulls and chips. Perfect pairing! Love the way you've made him so special with the textured background.
July 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Doesn't he look fabulous. fav.
July 24th, 2022  
