364 / 365
Billy Goat Gruff
peeping from his tower at Fairview. For those interested in the tower.
https://www.fairview.co.za/goat-tower-2/
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
goat-fairview
Casablanca
ace
This made me laugh out loud!
July 26th, 2022
