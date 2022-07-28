Sign up
365 / 365
Minky's enemy
that I regularly have to chase away! This gorgeous looking cat is quite vicious and always attacks Minky, who is petrified of it.
Fortunately it stopped in the olive grove to make sure I was not coming after it again ;-)
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
nr-one-enemy
Christina
She is gorgeous, shame about the personality!
July 28th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole! That is one stunning feline! Does it have purple streaks? Fantastic beast!
July 28th, 2022
