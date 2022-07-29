Up real close

to this huge 150 year old tortoise. Cape Nature asked if they could place 40 of these giants and 80 different sized orphaned, leopard tortoises on our estate.



Some of the huge ones have drilled holes in their shells as they had been kept chained on balconies as pets! Others have cracked shells from either falling down from a great height, or they were mercilessly beaten! What kind of human does this to animals?



You can imagine the fun the kids have trying to find them in the bushes which is a large part of the estate. The kinder garden regularly organizes a safari for the kids. Those that find the most animals gets a prize.



The big ones unfortunately love the plants growing in some gardens ;-)