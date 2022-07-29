Previous
Next
Up real close by ludwigsdiana
Photo 367

Up real close

to this huge 150 year old tortoise. Cape Nature asked if they could place 40 of these giants and 80 different sized orphaned, leopard tortoises on our estate.

Some of the huge ones have drilled holes in their shells as they had been kept chained on balconies as pets! Others have cracked shells from either falling down from a great height, or they were mercilessly beaten! What kind of human does this to animals?

You can imagine the fun the kids have trying to find them in the bushes which is a large part of the estate. The kinder garden regularly organizes a safari for the kids. Those that find the most animals gets a prize.

The big ones unfortunately love the plants growing in some gardens ;-)
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such fascinating creatures. I saw giant tortoises while visiting the Galápagos Islands some time ago.
July 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise