Photo 369
Soaring in the sky
and giving me a hard time to capture.
These gulls are mostly sitting on a wall where the fishing boats come in. There is a stall where one can by fish and they take off hoping to find some leftovers on the ground.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
hartlaub's-gull-strand
Wylie
ace
beautifully processed on a painterly background.
July 31st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great capture on a beautiful edited backdrop ! fav
July 31st, 2022
