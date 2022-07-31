Previous
Soaring in the sky by ludwigsdiana
Soaring in the sky

and giving me a hard time to capture.

These gulls are mostly sitting on a wall where the fishing boats come in. There is a stall where one can by fish and they take off hoping to find some leftovers on the ground.
Diana

Wylie ace
beautifully processed on a painterly background.
July 31st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great capture on a beautiful edited backdrop ! fav
July 31st, 2022  
