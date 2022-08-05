Sign up
Photo 374
Such a regal bird
with a perfect name. This beauty sure is one of my favourite big birds of prey endemic to SA.
The name is thought to derive from the crest of feathers. These quill-like feathers give the appearance of a secretary with quill pens tucked behind the ears.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
secretarybird
moni kozi
ace
Look at those eyelashes!!!!
August 5th, 2022
Annie D
ace
what a beauty
August 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
