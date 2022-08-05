Previous
Next
Such a regal bird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 374

Such a regal bird

with a perfect name. This beauty sure is one of my favourite big birds of prey endemic to SA.

The name is thought to derive from the crest of feathers. These quill-like feathers give the appearance of a secretary with quill pens tucked behind the ears.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Look at those eyelashes!!!!
August 5th, 2022  
Annie D ace
what a beauty
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise