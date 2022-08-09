Previous
I love their eyes by ludwigsdiana
I love their eyes

and always stop when I see some roaming around.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing eyes ,and a great close-up full of clarity and detail ! fav
August 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking eyes. Not sure how many animals have oblong pupils.
August 9th, 2022  
