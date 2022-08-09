Sign up
Photo 378
I love their eyes
and always stop when I see some roaming around.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
goats-grazing
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing eyes ,and a great close-up full of clarity and detail ! fav
August 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking eyes. Not sure how many animals have oblong pupils.
August 9th, 2022
