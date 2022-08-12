Sign up
Photo 381
Secretary bird
This poor lady has lost a foot and therefore a permanent resident at Eagle encounters, roaming around freely.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
381
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great close-up !
August 12th, 2022
narayani
Such a great face
August 12th, 2022
