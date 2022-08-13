Sign up
Photo 382
Such long necks they have
and so flexible too. At the bat of an eyelid they can look in the opposite direction.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6506
photos
302
followers
240
following
104% complete
View this month »
Tags
african-darter
tony gig
Cracking Shots...
August 13th, 2022
