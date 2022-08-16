Previous
Next
Utter enjoyment by ludwigsdiana
Photo 385

Utter enjoyment

They were so happy when they saw that food was on the way. Me too ;-)
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina
Great close up
August 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super and detailed close-up in lovely sun light ! fav
August 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
August 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise