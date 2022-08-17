Sign up
Photo 386
Scolding the neighbour
it is hard to believe that such little birds can be so noisy!
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6522
photos
302
followers
239
following
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
Tags
weaver-nest-building
Susan Wakely
ace
With the chest puffed out it looks like it has lot to say.
August 17th, 2022
