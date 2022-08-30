Previous
Munching away by ludwigsdiana
Munching away

I just love goats and their beautiful eyes.
30th August 2022

Diana

winghong_ho
Agreed. The eyeballs aren't round.
August 30th, 2022  
Anna
I love goats, their milk is very tasty and healthy!🥰💓
August 30th, 2022  
