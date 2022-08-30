Sign up
Photo 399
Munching away
I just love goats and their beautiful eyes.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
roadside-goats
winghong_ho
Agreed. The eyeballs aren't round.
August 30th, 2022
Anna
I love goats, their milk is very tasty and healthy!🥰💓
August 30th, 2022
