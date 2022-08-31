Previous
Flapping around by ludwigsdiana
Flapping around

and making a noise! I suppose it is to encourage females to check whether they like the nest or not!
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Babs ace
I hope a lady friend is impressed with his hard work
August 31st, 2022  
Christina
Fabulous action shot
August 31st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot!
August 31st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
August 31st, 2022  
