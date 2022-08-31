Sign up
Photo 400
Flapping around
and making a noise! I suppose it is to encourage females to check whether they like the nest or not!
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6578
photos
300
followers
199
following
109% complete
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
2055
2063
2057
399
2058
400
2056
2064
Babs
ace
I hope a lady friend is impressed with his hard work
August 31st, 2022
Christina
Fabulous action shot
August 31st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot!
August 31st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
August 31st, 2022
