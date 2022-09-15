Sign up
Photo 415
Such amazing flowers
they either all bloom at the same time, or there are non. It is quite a mystery to me.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
indigenous-iris-dietes
moni kozi
ace
Superb indeed!
September 15th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful flower.
September 15th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
you always capture them so beautifully too (love the bonus bokeh!)
September 15th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful
September 15th, 2022
Christina
ace
Wow love the feel of this!
September 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
September 15th, 2022
