Photo 426
Pincushions
although I love these, I wish I would have planted more variety.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
front-garden
Susan Wakely
ace
On Saturday evening my husband and I went to a restaurant for a curry. There was a vase on the table with a pincushion flower. Sadly our flower was plastic but quite realistic.
September 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
They are such pretty flowers
September 26th, 2022
