Photo 432
The tail feathers were fflying
on this windy day.
I spotted this Pin tailed Whydah in my neighbour's garden. They are about 12cm (4.7 inches) and the breeding male's tail adds another 20cm (7.8).
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
