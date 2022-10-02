Previous
The tail feathers were fflying by ludwigsdiana
Photo 432

The tail feathers were fflying

on this windy day.

I spotted this Pin tailed Whydah in my neighbour's garden. They are about 12cm (4.7 inches) and the breeding male's tail adds another 20cm (7.8).
2nd October 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

