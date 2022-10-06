Previous
A first for me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 436

A first for me

and I excuse the poor quality!

I have seen these little Orange breasted sunbirds once before, but was never able to get any shots!

They are normally hiding in the bushes and are very small and very fast, always on the move.
Diana

gloria jones ace
What beautiful bird.
October 6th, 2022  
