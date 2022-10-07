Sign up
Photo 437
They love Pincushions
I went to lunch with my sister in a beautiful garden. It had many pincushions and a few birds came to visit.
This is a Malachite Sunbird which hardly sat still.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
windy-day
*lynn
ace
stunning bird and flower
October 7th, 2022
Christina
ace
Beautiful focus and detail
October 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole!!!! The bird and the flower... whoa!!!!
October 7th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wow...What a gorgeous capture. That is a beautiful bird.
October 7th, 2022
