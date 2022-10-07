Previous
They love Pincushions by ludwigsdiana
They love Pincushions

I went to lunch with my sister in a beautiful garden. It had many pincushions and a few birds came to visit.

This is a Malachite Sunbird which hardly sat still.
7th October 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
*lynn
stunning bird and flower
October 7th, 2022  
Christina
Beautiful focus and detail
October 7th, 2022  
moni kozi
Holy guaccamole!!!! The bird and the flower... whoa!!!!
October 7th, 2022  
gloria jones
Wow...What a gorgeous capture. That is a beautiful bird.
October 7th, 2022  
