Photo 443
Such tiny little birds
and always moving around, which makes it difficult to get the whole bird in focus.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
3
2
Tags
orange-breasted-sunbird
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
October 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Nicely composed...Such a pretty, littly bird
October 13th, 2022
Mickey Anderson
ace
Amazing!
October 13th, 2022
