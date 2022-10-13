Previous
Such tiny little birds by ludwigsdiana
Photo 443

Such tiny little birds

and always moving around, which makes it difficult to get the whole bird in focus.

13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
October 13th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nicely composed...Such a pretty, littly bird
October 13th, 2022  
Mickey Anderson ace
Amazing!
October 13th, 2022  
