Photo 446
Pin tailed Whydah
male with his breeding feathers.
They fly in an up and down movement which looks rather unusual, with the tail feathers flying in all directions.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
2102
2100
2109
2103
2101
445
446
2110
Tags
so-small
