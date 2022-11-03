Previous
Next
Such a show off by ludwigsdiana
Photo 464

Such a show off

he was stretching and posing for quite some time. I've seen these ducks before, but never knew their name.

White faced duck (whistling duck)

As their quarters were so messy, I had to cover it with a texture.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jesso ace
Love the processing and the image!
November 3rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 3rd, 2022  
Gosia ace
Beautiful presentation
November 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise